/Rick Hayden: Behind the Smile

If you’ve had any association with the wheelchair industry, the medical industry or pretty much done anything at all related to rehab, chances are you’ve probably seen the Smile. The Smile in question is the ear-to-ear grin that splashes across Rick Hayden’s face with enough frequency to make even the Cheshire Cat and the Joker jealous. Over his 30-year career in the medical and rehab fields, one of the few constants has been the Smile. The quintessential extrovert, Hayden has no qualms about breaking out the Smile. He has used it to find success working on the manufacturer side, the dealer side, the hospital side, in marketing, in training, as a consultant, and of course, as a mentor and friend for many in and around the disability world.



Hayden, 62, joined our community in 1976 when he was paralyzed in a motorcycle accident on the heels of his 21st birthday. But he didn’t start to work in the wheelchair industry until 11 years later. After a year struggling to make ends meet as a teacher and coach, followed by a short stint with a life insurance company, he left Massachusetts for a job with rehab giant Everest & Jennings in California. The new locale and the new job both agreed with him. “I had spent 11 winters on the east coast and proven to myself I could handle them,” he says. “So when the opportunity arose, I jumped on it. The rest is history … I’m not going back.”

Rick and Karen Hayden are shown with their children Kyle, Aimee and Jenna.

Hayden handled marketing for E&J for four years before taking a position in prosthetics with the Long Beach VA. When the chief of prosthetics unexpectedly left, Hayden found himself the acting assistant chief of prosthetics at one of the country’s larger VAs. “That led to an intense two years, managing a huge budget and a lot of people, so I certainly got my management experience,” says Hayden. But early mornings and long days took their toll and Hayden soon left, returning to the wheelchair industry with Medical Composite Technology, a new company making carbon fiber chairs.

That company was purchased by E&J, bringing Hayden back where he started. After that, he went on to start his own consulting firm, The Hayden Group, and later to work the dealer side of the business for a contract rehab company in Palm Springs. In 2008 he went to work for Colours and later, Max Mobility. Today, when he is not overseeing the Southern California Chapter of United Spinal, which he founded, he is consulting and serving as an advocate for Cure Medical, representing the company at trade shows and other events.



Just as everyone has seen his famed smile, he has been around long enough to have seen pretty much everyone and everything. “I’ve been so lucky to work in this industry,” he says. “Aside from never having to buy a chair or a cushion, I’ve had a chance to meet a lot of interesting people and become friends with even more.”

Chair Chat

Hayden enjoys a rare California snow — but doesn’t miss East Coast storms one bit.

State of the Art

It’s great that there are all of these new power chairs today that can maneuver stairs and stand and such, but they’re generally so big and bulky and they don’t do the normal everyday stuff as well. It’d be nice to see something more streamlined that does all the normal stuff and the cool stuff.



On the flip side, manual chairs have really come a long way and it has been rewarding to watch them improve. Going from the heavier folding chairs we used to have, to the lighter rigid frames of today has made a huge difference. Quads can push better and break down their own chairs, and we paras have less wear and tear on our shoulders.



Advice for People with New Injuries:

Find a good urologist and a good physiatrist who have lots of experience with SCI. Those are the two docs that are going to keep you healthy and living your life.



Best Place to Live:

Southern California is wheelchair heaven. I know I never have to worry about inclement weather or if where I’m going is accessible.



Can't Live Without:

I don’t use my Smart Drive all the time because I don’t want to become reliant on it, but it has been huge in furthering my independence.



Why I Joined United Spinal:

Before I founded the Southern California chapter, and before I became the Western Regional Coordinator, I joined because I wanted to help lead people along the right path and lessen some of their pain as they live their lives post-injury.