/Advocate Turned Politician: Willis Washington

Despite a lack of political experience, Willis Washington decided to run for state office last year in Oklahoma. Working in his local SCI community, he saw a need and wanted to it. He didn’t win, but the experience was far from a losing one.

Getting the Political Bug

Photo by Kelvin L Carrington

Politics had never been a thing for Willis Washington. In fact, just a few years ago he likely would have told you he despised politics and the smoke and mirrors politicians used as they abandoned the principles they ran on. Yet last year Washington, 44 and a T11 paraplegic, found himself going door to door, raising money and calling voters, trying to convince them to elect him to represent District 97 in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives.



Washington got his first taste of political involvement through Oklahoma’s now defunct chapter of United Spinal. He credits Teresa Tisdell, a local OT and advocate who founded the chapter, with giving him the push that started his journey from skeptic to candidate. “She would tell people, ‘Willis is going to become our next senator,’ or she’d call me Senator Washington. It was just an inside joke for her, but in time I saw the need for things to be done for our community and what I could do.”

Meeting Jesse Jackson at an advocacy event.

Working as a peer mentor for people with new spinal cord injuries, he found out about a looming state budget cut that would have reduced how many catheters Medicaid recipients could receive. “I met with a medical advisory committee along with a few of my peers. Eventually they decided not to go through with the cuts,” he says. “That success showed me I had an opportunity to make my voice heard and help people.”



That led to Washington attending United Spinal’s inaugural Roll on Capitol Hill. Empowered by meeting so many dedicated fellow advocates, Washington continued to grow his involvement and heard more and more voices calling for him to run for office. He met with stakeholders and supportive politicians and considered running for state senate before deciding on the House seat for District 97.



He ended up losing in a crowded race but says the experience was highly beneficial. “I knew even if I didn’t win this, I could learn something from the experience and possibly run for my senator’s seat in the future,” he says. Two of the biggest lessons Washington learned were to start early and never assume people know your story. “I think the thing that probably didn’t get me elected is not enough people knew me,” he says. “People knew me in the disabled community, but not necessarily in the general public … I’ve learned that if people don’t know you, they won’t vote for you because they won’t trust you.”



He also learned the importance — and difficulty — of fundraising. “I was given some good advice by my current senator. She said if I didn’t feel I had the ability to raise about $40,000 to 50,000, I shouldn’t do it. I thought it would be a little bit of a challenge, but to be honest with you, I really thought I knew the people to do it. I did, but not everybody gave, and some of the people that I knew that could back me lived in other districts. So, some of them gave me money, but some of them said, ‘I’d love to support you, but you know, I’m also supporting somebody in my area.’”



Since the election Washington has turned his focus to addressing the accessible housing crisis in the area but hasn’t given up on another political bid. “I don’t rule out that I might run again, but right now I’m in a different space and I want to get this done,” he says. “Then I’ll see where I’m at.”

Cause that Resonates: Affordable, Accessible Housing

Washington conducts an accessibility assessment for a new building.

Washington has a busy agenda that includes forming a nonprofit to help raise money to address the lack of affordable, accessible housing in Oklahoma. He also runs his own consulting business, A-Daptive Solutions and Consulting, LLC (www.a-daptivesolutions.com).



“I want to eventually be in a position where I can obtain some properties to manage for people with a low or fixed income. They deserve a good quality of life and by having control of some of these properties, I would be able to adjust to their income and make these properties affordable. Prior to becoming injured, I had my own home repair and remodeling business, so I understand residential construction and property management. I’m also taking a course so I can be a Certified Aging in Place Specialist.



"I’ve been meeting with a group to see if they would be interested in partnering up. They have the finances set aside to do a project, so it’s just a matter of whether we are on the same page. If that works out, that will be a great starting point."

Advice I'd Give Myself Post-Injury:

You’re still alive, so keep living. You have the ability to conquer this challenge and possibly help someone in the process. You’ll never know what’s going to happen unless you try.

If I Could Change One Law:

I’d change the income cap limitations we have in Oklahoma, so that people like me could have time to adjust and transition back into the workforce without the fear of losing healthcare coverage.

Favorite Way to Relax:

I love fishing. Fishing is so peaceful and relaxing, and it gives me a chance to just get away from life and the day-to-day grind.

Why I Joined United Spinal:

I didn’t feel like I had a voice, and then I was asked to represent the state of Oklahoma and be a voice for my peers. I realized many others faced the same struggles and I thought I could help and make a difference.





